An Ogiri seller went viral after a video showed her perfectly advertising the cooking ingredient with sweet Queen's English

Her English accent was clear and enticing, making some people conclude that the lady once worked as a teacher

Apart from her sweet-sounding Queen's English, the lady also sang a sweet song to attract customers to her Ogiri

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian hawker who sells Ogiri in Lagos impressed people with her advertising skills.

She was spotted using an enticing accent to market the Ogiri and to attract customers to her product.

Apart from her sweet English accent, the lady also sang a nice song. Photo credit: TikTok/@adekoya1abolore.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was posted by Adekoya Abolore, the lady was standing at the spot while talking to some potential buyers.

She spoke in a sing-song manner, and her accent sounded like she had lived in Oyinbo land.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Apart from her enticing accent, the lady also used Ogiri to sing a song as if she were teaching nursery school children.

Lagos hawker impresses people with sweet English accent

In fact, because of how she spoke and the song she sang, some people who saw the video said she may have worked as a teacher in the past.

Many TikTok users are impressed by her speaking skills, and they expressed admiration for her in the comment section of the clip.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise lady who speaks with sweet accent

@ujunwa udeji said:

"This Ogiri go Harvard oh."

@Fortune Real Estate said:

"Can we help this woman collectively? The English is good, and the product is natural."

@Blessing reacted:

"When a professor graduates without a job and decides to sell Ogiri, what do you expect?"

@aunty TikTok said:

"For my mind na me day speak English like this without mistake."

@Lymajoh commented:

"I think she was a teacher before."

@RAJ said:

"See wetin naija unemployment turn primary school teacher to, when most of the govt schools are lacking trained teachers."

@Zubairu Binta zulaihat said:

"Omo the accent sweet!"

LASU graduate hustles inside market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate hustling a Lagos market got the gift of N100k.

The woman carries loads for people for a fee, and she said that is what she does to feed her family.

In a viral video, she revealed she is a graduate of the Lagos State University, LASU.

Source: Legit.ng