A Nigerian apple hawker is making the best use of the situation cash scarcity has presented her as she made option for transfers

In a video, the lady said even though the apple goes for N100 per one for anyone offering cash, those transferring would pay N200

A customer who was willing to buy five pieces of her goods was told to pay N1000 since he does not have naira notes at hand

A Nigerian hawker has got many talking in a video that has gone viral on social media. While hawking her apples, the lady had a mini "signboard" made out of carton hanging on her neck.

On the cartoon was written her GTB account number. While answering a man who asked for the price of her goods, the woman said that each apple goes for N100 if one is paying with cash.

An apple seller has given people the option to make transfer. Photo source: @gmr_richie

Source: TikTok

Hawker gives customers transfer option

She factored in the current cash scarcity into her business as she sought to make more gains from the situation. The hawker added that any customer making a transfer would pay N200.

When asked if she sells in wholesales, the hawker said "no". Many Nigerians who have since reacted to her video said she is a smart woman.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olawunmi Oyeyemi said:

"Smart woman.... make una dey wait for cash from government make all business people no go apply for pos make dey dey use card charge customers."

Eyianromi Olufunmi said:

"Opportunity come but once."

kelvinjombo said:

"CBN Governor see weytin you cause o."

folakemifolarin36 said:

"Haaaa this country."

holliscakesnbakes said:

"This my naija na madt cruise abeg."

Nifemi said:

"Any opportunity is a business for my people."

hardetholexxlexxs said:

"Shebi you are buying 5, and 500naira is enough to transfer. we are also contributory problem to National progress in Nigeria."

Man said bank paid him N2 coins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @_nahzikid_ shared a video of the N2 coins he claimed his bank paid him.

Frustrated about the situation, the man packed some of the coins in his hands as he wondered how he was going to spend them.

In the video, he asked another person to bring more of the coins as they were poured on the floor. Responding to people who said he was lying, the young man made another video to show he was not the only one who got the coins.

Source: Legit.ng