Luck located a graduate of Lagos State University who was hustling to make a living inside an open market

The 48-year-old woman said she stopped working as a teacher in Lagos because the school wasn't paying her salary as agreed

She was overwhelmed with happiness when a kind lady encountered her in the market and donated N100k cash to her

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A total stranger blessed a hardworking woman with a cash gift of N100k.

This came after the woman was seen hustling inside a market, carrying loads for people to feed her family.

The woman said she is a graduate of the Lagos State University. Photo credit: TikTok/@a.a_clown2.

Source: UGC

It all started when TikTok influencer @a.a_clown2 encountered the woman and asked for N100.

The 48-year-old woman did not waste any time before giving her the money she requested. Her kind-heartedness touched the influencer, who then wanted to know more about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

LASU graduate gets N100k cash for free

It was in the course of their conversation that she discovered the woman was a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU).

She said she was working as a teacher but quit the job because salaries were not coming as expected.

The struggling woman was overwhelmed with joy when the TikTok influencer gifted her N100k, which she promised to use to start a business. The woman is 48 years old.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as woman gets N100k free

@Itz Chiamaka said:

"How can I donate to her? I want to give her 1 million Naira."

@mrsalamioladipupo said:

"This's a lesson to the young ones who believed being a graduate is everything. Life is more than going to school. Only God controls the affairs of this life!"

@DORO055 said:

"I pray this woman's kids won’t shame all her effort cos most kids now don’t know what their parents go through to make a living."

Old woman who sells fish goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showed an old woman who sells fish in the market.

In the video, the woman sat silently and stared into a vacant space.

The video went viral and melted many hearts as people said mothers who work hard should be respected.

Source: Legit.ng