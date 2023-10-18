A black lady endowed with charming beauty got many admirers on TikTok after she posted a short video on the platform

Apart from her shiny black skin, the cute lady is also endowed with thick natural hair that amazed her fans

She braided the hair into two places and proudly flaunted it in the video, which has over 7.4 million views and 474k likes

A very beautiful lady blessed with shiny black skin and thick natural hair posted a short video, and it went viral on TikTok.

The elegant lady, Belle Enfant, caught the attention of her followers and other TikTok users because of her enchanting beauty.

The lady flaunted her hair and beauty online. Photo credit: TikTok/@belle_enfant.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was busy smiling and showing off her beauty in a way that got her admirers hooked to the clip.

Belle weaved her hair into two parts, which made her look extremely cute.

Her hairline also attracted her followers because it looked full, making some people wish they had such a hairline.

The short video has attracted 7.4 million views, over 6,800 comments and 474k likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise beautiful black lady

@Fanny said:

"She is Samson's daughter."

@sally said:

"Meanwhile, my hairline isn’t lining."

@jaytom009 commented:

"Black diamond."

@ahumahelysian said:

"The most beautiful girl in the whole world."

@Grandmother Addo Afriyie-Buckman said:

"Is that natural hair?"

@odettekouakou127 said:

"It doesn't matter what you use for your hair. Look at it; she is naturally hairy."

@Neyocity julietughokeizu said:

"Jesus, this beauty is beautiful, how can I explain this beauty? someone should pls like my comment, I want to come back."

@charityanimah1 said:

"Indeed, black is beautiful."

@Kingoptional commented:

"Every day I see a girl I want to marry on this app."

@Nash 256 said:

"The true definition of black is beautiful."

Lady's simple hair attracts many admirers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who made a simple hairstyle attracted a lot of admiration to herself.

The fine lady posted a video showing off her neatly braided hair.

She said when she stepped out, a lot of men wanted to collect her phone number.

Source: Legit.ng