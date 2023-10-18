Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of VeryDarkMan, in what looks like a boutique, getting new clothes

The video comes days after Blessing CEO dragged the activist on social media over a clip of him in the market casually dressed

While many people attributed his acquiring new clothes to Blessing, others who watched the clip thought otherwise

Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, now has new clothes after being gifted by a man.

In a new video seen on Facebook, the activist was seen trying out a trouser as he spoke about why some women are dragging him on social media.

VeryDarkMan was gifted new clothes. Photo Credit: Sapele_girl1, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

VeryDarkMan told his gifter that he hardly steps out and may take a while before he wears the new clothes.

VeryDarkMan says he has 15 singlets

Referring to the black singlet he is famed for wearing, VeryDarkMan said he has at least 15 of them and about four of another colour of singlets.

He added that the issue some Nigerians have with him stemmed from the DNA point he raised and dismissed the 'draggings,' saying doing a DNA test doesn't kill.

According to Sapele_girl1, VeryDarkMan was spotted getting the clothes in Jos. This video comes days after Blessing CEO dragged him over his causal outfit at a marketplace.

Fans hail VeryDarkMan

Violet Nwaoha said:

"My man of the year.

"Honey is more than 15 ￼￼singlets.

"I always wash your clothes so you have 35 currently."

Ismail Nda Saidu-kaka said:

"In my understanding, very dark man only creates his own mode, his own brand and identity, he's not poor or lack wears... I mean, what does it take guys to read in-between lines? This guy has a ride, he decided to do his shows under such environment, he's pulling you guys along and of course he's achieving his goals on the fast lane.

"Kudos guy!"

Sugar Mara said:

"Very black black man.

"I love you ❤️ ￼ you are my speck because you are black and tall."

Eraze Tbaba said:

"Blessing 5- verydarkman 2 my guy done finally go buy clothes."

Maye Blossom said:

"Lie lie you go get 1 singlet same colour 4 take it easy please ‘ just say you re not the type that dress so much we will understand."

Psalmist Natoya Belle London said:

"He is right to purchase clothes... Let them talk. Now you can go back to talking about the truth. He is tactical."

VeronicaUkpong Demi-Leons said:

"He didn't buy them, listen to what he said from the beginning of the video, they are gift to him, that man bought them for him."

VeryDarkMan spotted in market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people had reacted to a rare video of VeryDarkMan in a market.

The trending video showed the controversial activist dressed in a casual outfit and trekking along the market.

In the captivating video, he was seen moving along a market area with black nylon and slippers. The humble man also waved at the camera when he noticed he was being captured on video by a fan.

