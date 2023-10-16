VeryDarkMan recently faced a challenging experience when he was asked to give a speech at a performance in Jos

Despite his hesitation, he finally attended the show but found himself in an unexpected situation

VeryDarkMan shared his frustration on social media, highlighting how he was deceived by the event's host

VeryDarkMan, known for his controversial activism, has been dragged online after attending a show in Jos and being unable to speak confidently.

The activist claimed he was persuaded to attend the show in Jos after his presence was noticed in the North-Central region.

VeryDarkMan struggles on stage during show Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/Instagram.

According to him, he felt out of place when he was unexpectedly asked to give an impromptu opening address and invite the event's artists on stage.

Being unprepared for such a role, VeryDarkMan expressed his discomfort, stating that he was more accustomed to dragging people and engaging in online controversies.

He said:

“Sorry, this is my first time doing something like this. I only know how to drag people, skin care vendors, rubber nyash people, Blessing CEO and co.”

VeryDarkMan claims he was deceived by the host of show

Sharing the footage on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan revealed how he was deceived by the show's presenter.

He explained that he had agreed to attend the event for free, with promises of an extended stay and complimentary clothing and shoes.

However, to his surprise, the host took credit for bringing VeryDarkMan to Jos, boasting about the supposed effort and expenses involved.

Feeling manipulated, VeryDarkMan decided to leave the event immediately, realising the importance of being cautious about who he helps.

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan stuttering during show

Netizens shared their thoughts about the video in the comments section

@abigail_ said:

"You don come outside and you no fit talk."

@jemima commented:

"So embarassing. Na only online you get mouth. See your life outside."

@khadijah added:

"Gather here if you love VeryDarkMan."

