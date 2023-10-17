It was an emotional moment for a young Nigerian man as his three sisters got set to tie the knot in the same year

The beautiful ladies flaunted their engagement rings in his face and his reaction touched people's hearts

Some ladies jokingly offered themselves to be his bride as they sympathised with the emotional brother

A video of a young man being all emotional over his three sisters' forthcoming marriages has melted hearts online.

One of the ladies, @favjay_, noted her brother's behaviour and shared a video showing the touching siblings' moment.

He was emotional. Photo Credit: (@favjay_)

Source: TikTok

"POV: My brother got emotional because his three sisters are leaving him same year (getting married)," she captioned her TikTok video.

In the not-so-clear clip, the ladies flaunted their rings before their brother and then went on to hug him as if trying to comfort him.

One of his sisters said he shocked her

The video got people talking. Reacting, @favjay_ said her brother's behaviour shocked her. In her words:

"Really much but he was always the one saying we should do and leave his house. E shock am."

Watch the video below

Netizens celebrated the three sisters

De real chinwe said:

"And na them shout go marry pass."

user3005673069439 said:

"Congrats, tell him we can get married next week sef."

Frau Amy said:

"You people should find wife for him oo. Or he won't let you ladies rest."

shamrock queen said:

"Congratulations, I wish this same thing for my sisters and I."

chiomanlebedum said:

"Congratulations i wish this for me and my sis in Jesus' name Amen."

baby Pamela said:

"The day my sisters got married I cried shege, cause they are the best cook and them dey pet me."

user4108152237086 said:

"I cried that day eeh because she is the best cook I ever had."

gubetex said:

"Abeg that guy should come let's fix our own wedding joor this is too much for one person."

Man weeps as younger sister marries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shed tears as his younger sister got married.

A video on TikTok showed him crying on his seat and cleaning tears from his eyes as well as nostrils with his handkerchief.

After some seconds, his beautifully dressed kid sister came to where he sat to comfort him. He stood up to hug her and wept on her shoulders. His kid sister seemed better composed as they hugged.

