A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to VeryDarkMan has gone viral on TikTok

The lookalike who mimicked VeryDarkMan's mannerisms and catchphrase was dubbed "Low budget VeryDarkMan"

The hilarious clip has amused netizens who took to the comments section to pen their thoughts

A Nigerian man has taken the internet by storm with a video of himself mimicking Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The young man who bore a striking resemblance to VeryDarkMan decided to mimic the activist's mannerisms and gestures.

Man mimics VeryDarkMan in funny video Photo credit: @jayxtreeme/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man imitates activist VeryDarkMan

He was spotted in a video sitting on a chair while another person excitedly referred to him as a celebrity.

The uncanny resemblance between the two captured the attention of netizens, who quickly embraced the look-alike as their own social media sensation.

One of the highlights of the video was when VeryDarkMan’s look-alike mimicked his famous catchphrase, saying, "Don't play, you will learn the hard way."

This playful imitation garnered even more attention and laughter from viewers, who flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Netizens playfully embrace "low-budget VeryDarkMan"

Netizens referred to the lookalike as "low-budget VeryDarkMan" in the comments section, showcasing their lighthearted and playful nature.

@Loner said:

“Low budget verydarkman.”

@Whitney said:

“This one leave him muscles for house.”

@Mikidad said:

“This one na (Very-Slim-Man) not (Verydarkman).”

@YOUNG PRINCELIER said:

“This one na him throwback.”

@elizimilton said:

“They actually look alike.”

@owole1 reacted:

“E be like say this "verydarkman" nor get NAFDAC number.”

@David Michael said:

“Was the sachet water necessary?”

@Kelz said:

“Your voice alone don dey play already.”

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng