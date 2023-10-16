A young Nigerian lady has kept netizens in stitches with a video shared via her official TikTok account

The video showed her friend who gave birth to a fair-skinned baby, despite both parents having dark complexions

Netizens have taken to the comments section to congratulate the lady while offering various theories about the baby's complexion

A lady with the handle @florajames04 has shared a video showing the face of her friend's light-skinned baby.

She shared a video of the mother of the baby at a hospital lying beside her baby who glowed in the video.

Lady shares video of dark-skinned mother and her fair baby Photo credit: @florajames04/TikTok.

Lady taunts dark-skinned friend who delivered fair baby

While sharing the video, the funny lady taunted her friend for delivering a baby with a fair complexion, despite her and her husband having dark skin.

Flora wrote;

“Black don born yellow her husband self look like charcoal.”

Reactions as lady shares video of fair baby born by dark-skinned parents

The video quickly gained traction, captivating viewers with the unexpected contrast in the baby's skin tone.

As the TikTok video spread across social media, netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Additionally, netizens shared their theories regarding the baby's fair skin. Some speculated that genetics or a family history of fairness might be contributing factors, while others suggested that the baby's complexion could change over time.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng