A brilliant Nigerian student, scored 9As in WAEC and 7As and 2Bs in NECO, but his parents cannot afford to send him to a higher institution

A man who has the authority of Shalom’s parents, tweeted his story and appealed to Nigerians to help him find a sponsorship for his education

The tweet went viral and received many positive responses from people who admired Shalom and offered to support him

A Nigerian student, Adeshina Shalom Ololade, has impressed many people with his outstanding academic performance.

He scored 9As in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams and 7As and 2Bs in his National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

However, his parents do not have the financial means to send him to a higher institution.

According to a tweet by @Iamowolewa, who claims to have the authority of Shalom’s parents, the boy is about to start his admission processes but he has no money.

Seeks support from Nigerians

He appeals to Nigerians to help Shalom and not let his brilliance go to waste.

He says that Shalom’s parents are mainly looking for a sponsorship for him, even though they also need money now to start.

@Iamowolewa also reveals that Shalom was able to finish his secondary education with the help of one of his friends’ parents, who paid his school fees.

He says that Shalom’s father was tired at a point and asked him to withdraw from school.

His friend told his own parents that his best friend was about to be withdrawn from school.

The tweet also includes a letter from Shalom’s secondary school, which confirms that he is an excellent student and that the school has waived the debt owed by his parents.

Many people have expressed their admiration for Shalom and their willingness to support him. Some have also tagged various organizations and individuals that might be able to offer him scholarships or grants.

Shalom is one of the many talented Nigerian students who face the challenge of accessing quality education due to poverty and lack of opportunities.

