A brilliant Nigerian boy who bagged 9As in 2023 WAEC has secured 15 awards at his school's graduation ceremony

Ololade Adesina was presented the awards during the graduation ceremony of Rehoboth College, Ilorin

The smart student was awarded the best student in Data Processing, Civic Education, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, among others

A Nigerian boy, Ololade Adesina, has been making headlines after securing 15 awards during his school's graduation ceremony.

Ololade, who made 9As in 2023 WAEC, bagged the awards at the 15th graduation ceremony of Rehoboth College, Ilorin.

Kwara Boy bags 15 awards in school, 9As in WAEC

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adesina was announced the best student in Data Processing, Civic Education, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, among others.

He also won Mr Adimula’s award for Best in Mathematics and English Language; Ifeoluwa Tomiwa Makinde’s award for overall Best Student; Mr Alaofin’s award for Best Student in Chemistry; Mr and Mrs Makinwa’s award for Best Student in Economics, as well as Mr Àjàyí’s award for best-graduating student of Rehoboth College.

Adesina shows gratitude to his teachers for his academic success

Speaking on his impressive feat and awards, Adesina thanked his teachers for their commitment to the academic success of their students.

He gave credit to them for his success in the WASSCE examinations after bagging nine A1s in the subjects he sat for.

The student noted that his success would not have been possible without the assistance and dedication of his teachers, Premium Times reports.

Speaking further, he reiterated the school's zero tolerance to examination malpractice during both internal and external exams.

The event, which was graced by several dignitaries, also marked the 20th year that Rehoboth College was established.

15-year-old boy clears his WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Nigerian, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, from Anambra, has passed his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours. A message sent to Legit.ng showed that the boy got A1 in all nine subjects including further mathematics, English language, and mathematics.

The young student has won several awards to show he has always been a brilliant boy. A part of the message read: "He was the best graduating student of BOSSS Bishop okoye Spiritans secondary school. (Divergent Set) Obigbo in Port Harcourt with 18 awards."

Nnamdi also passed all the other exams he sat well. In the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), he scored 353. The teenager also had in1420/1600 Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

