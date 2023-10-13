A man shared his story of finding out that his two children are not his after his wife’s death and asked for advice on Twitter

The tweet went viral and received mixed reactions from other users, some telling him to keep the children and others telling him to send them away

The man’s dilemma also sparked media and expert attention, who discussed the ethical and legal aspects of his situation

A man has sparked a heated debate on Twitter after sharing his heartbreaking story of finding out that his two children are not biologically his.

The man, who did not reveal his identity, said that his wife passed away and left him with the kids, but a DNA test confirmed that he is not their father.

He asked for advice on what he should do in this situation.

The tweet, which has gone viral with hundreds of retweets and likes, received mixed reactions from other users.

Some people urged him to take care of the children as they are now his responsibility and he should not punish them for their mother’s mistake.

Others suggested that he should send the children to their maternal grandparents or look for their biological father, as he has no obligation to raise them.

One user, @SheIsFlorentine, wrote:

“Take good care of them as they are now your kids. It won’t be easy but do it for humanity. Never tell them about that side of their mother. Marry a new wife and have at least a biological kid. For the new kid, do a DNA test as soon as you can.”

Another user, ChubieUjah, commented:

“You can send the kids to her parents, at least those are their grandkids. Nobody should be made to raise children that don’t belong to them.”

A third user, OErformar, said:

“Tough… very tough to answer! Morally, the best thing to do is to take care of the children. He most likely has a bond with them that he can’t automatically erase. He should continue loving them and take good care of them. If he wants his own children still, he has every right to do so.”

