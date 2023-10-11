A video of a young Nigerian lady who was attempting a game on the water until she fell into it has made people laugh

The lady was immediately rescued by a safety guard who guided her out of the water successfully

Other people also calmed her when she was panicked that she had heard that sharks exist in the water

A young Nigerian lady was having fun in the water, participating in a game, when she fell into the water.

The lifeguard immediately dived into the water to save her and guided her safely to the bank of the water.

The lady was participating in a game when she fell. Photo credit: TikTok/@somto_orji

Source: TikTok

The lady was frantic as she tried to maneuver her way out of the water and appeared to have heaved a sigh of relief when she did.

The audience who witnessed the issue calmed her telling her that she would not drown in the water or have any terrible experience with the shark.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Crain reacted:

"I thought wearing life jacket is to prevent u from drowning."

Thieen said:

"She was more afraid of sharks than drowning."

OTrippny wrote:

"Shark oo."

VioletPuff commented:

"This is why if someone is drowning and panicking you have to be careful, they may drown you."

Lone__4:

"She don watch shark attack tire."

Ziggyver:

"She watched too many westerns es to fear sharks like that."

GovernoR:

"That dive from the guy was top notch."

Zaramofficial6:

"The diver was very fast."

Kingofthekings:

"That's a good Diver, that guy deserves a raise, no hesitation, clear diving."

Jamdebbieee:

"Shark oo the diver was flabbergasted."

Pemphero Phiri718:

"The diver deserves a trophy that was amazing and fast."

Amenze:

"Lifeguard don drink water tire still Dey say relax relax."

