An intriguing video from ace Nigerian singer, Wizkid's mother's funeral has taken social media by storm

The video trending on TikTok showed a die-hard female fan of the superstar expressing her obsession with him

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many praising Wizkid's humble demeanour amidst the frenzy

A Nigerian lady who attended Wizkid's mother's funeral has gone viral after sharing a video with the superstar.

In the now-viral video shared via her official account @phunzybby on TikTok, Wizkid was seen surrounded by a crowd of fans.

Lady approaches Wizkid at his mother's funeral Photo credit: @phunzybby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the music sensation without any security, allowing fans to approach him freely.

Female guest at Wizkid's mother's burial drools over singer

Phunzybby was seen eagerly capturing videos of Wizkid, expressing her deep admiration for the artist.

She confessed that she was obsessed with the singer as she approached him during the funeral to share moments with him.

"I’m obsessed with him", she said.

On sighting her, Wizkid remained calm and posed for a video with the lady despite being surrounded by a crowd of fans.

Reactions trail video of obsessed lady at Wizkid's mother's funeral

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from fans who were amazed by Wizkid's approachability and down-to-earth nature.

Netizens took to the comments section to highlight how soft Wizkid appeared amidst the fan frenzy.

The overwhelming response showcased the immense love and adoration people have for the music superstar.

@khall_mi_pekuliar said:

"Una nor wan allow my husby do burial calmly?"

@besttv78 asked:

"Nor be this girl tell me say she only love tall and handsome guys hmm just make money. My guys in the house."

@dennispaytonn wrote:

"Make una allow person mourn him mama in peace na Shuu."

@nellykelz5 said:

"My love am just obsessed with u like mad."

@samuelemmanuel247 reacted:

"Dem no even allow ahm cry in peace."

@Adekemi crowned commented:

“Aww.”

@Olamide2016 reacted:

“God make my son a great person in life.”

@Afyadye said:

“You noticed he had no security with him.”

@Aisha babyo1 said:

“Big wiz.”

@THE WAVE said:

“Person Soft, oh my days.”

@obinda said:

“They don stress my Guy.”

@Bella user9224055 reacted:

“My man.”

@International contractor reacted:

“Stay stronger bro.”

@Anika Berry said:

“See as person fresh.”

