A Nigerian man walked in on his nanny cleaning his home appliances with soap and water and was shocked

The man blasted the ignorant lady as she went for his laptop, saying they all looked dusty and needed cleaning

A video showing the moment he caught the nanny has emerged on social media and given people hard laughs

A Nigerian man was overwhelmed with surprise after catching his nanny doing the chores in the wrong manner.

In a video seen on TikTok, he walked in on the ignorant lady using soap and water to clean his home appliances and home theater.

The man screamed at his nanny. Photo Credit: @kelvinthehustler12

Source: TikTok

"Madam, wetin you dey do?" the shocked house owner quizzed the nanny in Pidgin, to which she responded that the appliances were dusty.

The man quickly slammed her in anger but the lady ignorantly stood her ground and was already cleaning his laptop.

He screamed at her as the video came to an end. The clip shared by @kelvinthehustler has amassed over 580k views as netizens found it amusing.

Watch the video below:

The video left people in stitches

AUTHORITY ONE said:

"Waoooo. So impressed please help me with one because my house is full of dust."

Lerato Malope said:

"Wait she still needs to hose /rinse the inside with a pipe....it will be spotless."

ENOCH WHITE said:

"I can see the laptop is more important than the other ones see the speed he use to pic the laptop self."

fidel_eto said:

"Better drop that phone and start drying siru know how much those electronics cost u."

Hayatu said:

"She seems genuine with her intentions. Please increase her salary."

Maurine Thumi said:

''She deserves a raise.... she's so hardworking."

Ann said:

"Had u used the time u used to arrange your camera to stop her…, your house wouldn’t be soaked."

Source: Legit.ng