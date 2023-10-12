A viral video of a young girl asking her father for an iPhone 8 and getting scolded by him sparked a lot of reactions online, with some people supporting and some opposing the father’s response

The girl has now posted another video apologising publicly to her parents and everyone who was offended by her previous video, saying that she did not expect it to go viral

She said that the video was just a joke and that her main focus is on her education, which she has been pursuing after passing her WAEC and UTME exams

Recently, a video captured when a young girl requested an iPhone 8 from her father.

She received a harsh rebuke from him and became viral on social media platforms, generating a lot of comments and opinions from netizens.

Some people agreed with the father’s reaction and praised him for teaching his daughter a lesson.

Others, however, disagreed and criticised him for being too harsh and insensitive.

The girl, who felt embarrassed and remorseful by the negative feedback, has now uploaded a new video in which she apologised sincerely to her parents and everyone who felt hurt or angry by her previous video.

iPhone 8 girl apologies publicly

She explained that she did not intend to make the video go viral and that it was just a prank that she played on her father.

She also clarified that her main priority is not the phone but her education.

The lady said she has been working hard after passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with flying colours.

