Reactions have continued to trail the video of a young TikToker requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents

In the video, the father could be heard condemning the girl, unaware that she was recording his outburst

A teacher, Nurudeen Busari, has come out to say he once taught the iPhone 8-seeking young lady; he made revelations

Ikeja, Lagos state - Nurudeen Busari, a man who claimed he was a teacher to a young TikToker identified as ‘Pretty Yoruba Girl’, has spoken.

The girl is trending after she requested an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents. She proceeded to upload the clip which depicted her father seriously lambasting her. The video has gone viral and generated strong reactions on social media.

Controversies trail girl who asked parents iPhone 8 for birthday.

Source: Facebook

iPhone 8: 'Don't blame parents', teacher

In the three-minute video, the girl could be seen looking out of the window of a car and her father’s voice in the background scolding her for requesting an iPhone instead of focusing on her studies.

The father was heard suggesting that she may sell her body if she desired an iPhone, asserting that girls with such phones are morally corrupt.

The dad, while berating his daughter, noted he had yet to see anything that showed his future was secured with her while her mother concurred.

Wading into the matter on Tuesday, October 10, Busari, via his Facebook page, said the girl at the centre of controversy “is a former student of mine”. He described the girl as a troublemaker.

According to him, the father is “one of the most caring fathers I ever know”.

His post reads in full:

“What's wrong with our society?

“This is a former student of mine.

“Her dad is working so hard to provide her needs. One of the most caring father I ever know. Trust me this girl's trouble is pro max.

“She finished secondary school 2 years ago. Despite enrolling her in many tutorials. She's yet to pass her exams and gain admission.

“Now, the father asked for what she would like for her next birthday gift. The response of the iPhone 8 shocked the parents.

“While the father was talking senses to her. She was busy doing live recording of it.

“This video trend (sic) online and some influencers bought iPhone 14 for her already. Parents were blamed on every corner of social media.

“Instead of people to guide this innocent teenager. They were abusing the parent and encouraging her to be wayward.

“Is she not inside an AC-powered car of her parent? Is the phone that's able to do this live recording not bought by this parent despite not making them happy about her academic performance?

“May God heal this precious child and save her from doom that the society is encouraging her to.”

Source: Legit.ng