A Nigerian doctor who hates taking medicine even when he is sick has amused many people on TikTok with his funny video

The man was sitting in the living room and had a hard time swallowing the pill that was given to him

He seemed to be recovering from an illness and after he finally took the medicine, he drank sweet things like Chivita juice to get rid of the bitter taste

Many TikTok users have been entertained by a hilarious video of a Nigerian doctor who despises taking medicine even when he is unwell.

The video shows the man sitting in the living room with a glass of water and a pill in his hand. He looks reluctant and disgusted as he tries to swallow the medicine, but he fails several times.

The man despises drug. Photo credit: TikTok/@chinnyfrances

Source: TikTok

He seems to be recovering from an illness and needs to take the medicine to get better, but he clearly hates the taste and the feeling of it.

After he finally manages to take the medicine, he quickly drinks a sweet thing to wash away the bitter taste.

He also makes funny faces and noises that show how much he dislikes taking medicine.

His humorous reaction and behaviour have made the viewers laugh and sympathize with his ordeal.

Many people commented that they could relate to his struggle and that he made their day with his video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebony5363 reacted:

"How many tablets wey him take wey Una buy am full supermarket."

Demmylahdey said:

"All this snacks and juice for medicine? What if he drinks Agbo?"

Baby silver:

"If you marry last born this is what you're going to face."

User9376845516529 wrote:

"If this isn't me l feel like paracetamol stays on my throat."

MÔRÉNİKÈJÍM:

"I will kuku just take injections."

Divine-gift:

"Me i will spell Jesus 5 times before taking and medicine."

Peaceofmind:

"To know how bad it is for me l can't even take my maternity drug even for d baby's sake."

Officialdee:

"This is just me."

Isaac peace:

"Na me be dis I must eat something."

Ammie:

"See as him dey do like pregnant woman."

Akinola Ifeoluwa:

"See all those doctors ehen na them fear drug & injection pass but they can prescribe & shook injection with pride."

Chimamanda_Cynthia:

"See person husband."

Dika:

"Is me Eba or fufu forever no matter any situation."

Source: Legit.ng