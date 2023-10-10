A man has offered to gift a brand new iPhone 14 to a girl whose father refused to buy her an iPhone 8 on her birthday

Recall that the girl had posted a video of her father abusing her for asking for an iPhone 8 on her birthday

Netizens have expressed their opinions, questioning his motives and suggesting he prioritises helping others in need

A man on the X app has offered to gift a brand new iPhone 14 to a girl who was denied an iPhone 8 by her father on her birthday.

The man expressed his desire to get in touch with the girl and fulfil her wish, which has caught the attention of netizens.

Man offers iPhone 14 to girl who asked for iPhone 8 Photo credit: @krakstv/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He wrote;

“Please How can I get in touch with this girl I want to gift her a brand new iPhone 14 plus.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens question man's motive for offering iPhone 14 to girl

As news of the man's generous offer spread, netizens took to the comments section to voice their opinions.

Many expressed scepticism and questioned the man's motives, wondering why he chose to focus on gifting an expensive phone instead of helping others in need.

Some suggested that he should prioritize assisting others before indulging in such lavish gifts.

Reactions trail post of man offering iPhone 14 to girl

Netizens have taken turns to pen their thoughts in the comments section.

@itisbobby said:

“U wan buy am phone without the parents approval as per wetin u be? It's high time we let kids be kids even tho I don't support the dad using such words on his daughter.”

@t.a.m.a.r.a_d reacted:

“Lmao Nigerians are so funny. In as much as the parents of this girl used spiteful words and did not speak to her with kindness. I totally get their point but nobody has the right to get her a phone. They didn't say they can't afford it, they said she doesn't need that cause she has other important things she needs to focus on. Of all phones, iPhone 15, why not send her to a private uni with that money instead?”

@arrogant_tobi reacted:

“Aswear this people don't have idea of how disrespectful it is. Like didn't you guys listen to what the man was saying in the video. Person wey no pass jamb Wey dem Dey try smuggle inside school. No reason how she go take enter school nah iPhone 8 Dey her mind not her future. If this guy that bought her iPhone 14plus use the money to work her a school and pay for 2 session fee Wouldn't that make more sense than this rubbish finess he is trying to do.”

@unusualwendy said:

“I've been seeing this girl asking for iPhone 8 trending everywhere and I'm scared for her. I know most African parents don't know how to communicate with their children without using demeaning words. And it's true that the girl will grow up to hold back things from her parents. But we keep forgetting to look at the other angle, the girl in question knows the situation of things at home and how mean her parents can be yet she went ahead to ask and record it to seek public validation. What happened to calmly meeting with your parents after the incident and explaining how deep their words hurt you and how you didn't mean to upset them with your request. See communication that's is properly composed works every time and gives room to for comprehension. I'm not taking sides, this is a family issue and should be handled within the family. Coming to throw your parents under the bus for sympathy does not show any sense of responsibility and respect. It's a humiliating and a baseless behavior. She forgot that they are her parents and no one will her love her or go the extra mile for her like they would. Sometimes even the best of parents needs parenting too. Her parents can do better we all agree but she could have done better too.”

Watch the video below:

Man offers iPhone 6 to girl insulted by parents over iPhone 8

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has offered an iPhone 6 to the Nigerian girl who was blasted by her parents for requesting iPhone 8 smartphone.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the girl became a trending topic after she shared a recording of her parents raining insults on her because she asked her dad for an iPhone 8 for her forthcoming birthday.

The girl's parents blasted her for requesting an iPhone when she was yet to gain admission into the university. Flaunting an iPhone 6 on X, @ukange_davidx expressed his desire to give it to the girl and requested that she DM him.

Source: Legit.ng