A beautiful lady shared a video that showed the moment her boyfriend visited her in her parents' house without notice

The girlfriend said that she made the video, thinking the person she was going to meet was a deliveryman

Many people who reacted to the lady's video said they would not really like it if their boyfriend came to their parents' house

A lady, @catherine_eko01, has shared a short video of the moment her boyfriend who she is in a long-distance relationship with decided to surprise her at her parents' house.

She revealed that before the surprise, the young man had called her five times already. When she eventually woke up from sleep and picked up, he told her to go outside, saying there was someone waiting.

The boyfriend paid her a surprise visit. Photo source: TikTok/@catherine_eko01

Source: UGC

Confident boyfriend surprised girlfriend

@catherine_eko01 said she thought the person was a deliveryman. When she got outside and opened the gate, she saw her boyfriend with a mini-travelling bag walking towards her.

The lady could not just stop laughing hard. The boyfriend said:

"You didn't see that coming, right?"

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

O.n.i.z.e said:

"No visit me for house o no try am."

Deleion Badejo said:

"Na love they give man confident."

Ro_qee_bah said:

"Who no my house tori olorun."

harmony mene asked:

"Is he moving in with you?"

She replied:

"I wish he was tho but nah he didn’t."

derah said:

"Very risky game, no try am because I no go come outside."

Mayor said:

"I be de think say na one kin big surprise all of Una de mad."

Sasha said:

"Not him hiding and then coming out…love sweet."

Tamara_denyefa said:

"He wants to do holiday in your house???"

Boy gives his girlfriend gifts in his mum's presence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother shared a video of one of her children showing love to his girlfriend. With his hands filled with gifts, the woman filmed him.

According to the woman, @mrseborn, the boy wanted to make his girl feel good and loved on her birthday. With balloons and gift bags in his hands, he stood at the entrance of the girl's school.

The boy was so excited and anticipating how his girlfriend would react that he could not even sit on the kerb. He kept smiling, hoping for when the lover would come out.

Source: Legit.ng