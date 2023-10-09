A heartwarming video of a Canadian woman who tied the knot with a Nigerian man and bonded with her mother-in-law has gone viral and inspired many

A touching video that captures the beautiful relationship between a Canadian woman and her Nigerian husband and her mother-in-law has melted the hearts of many online viewers and inspired them to celebrate diversity.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the mother-in-law patiently teaching the young bride how to wear the Nigerian traditional attire for married women.

They appeared happy and united. Photo credit: TikTok/@themekams

Source: TikTok

The video also demonstrates the love and respect that the interracial couple and their families have for each other’s culture and heritage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Codeinecrawford reacted:

"I love all Nigerian people."

Adam.P.Lukeman said:

"And if not for money waiting go make her agree say, make her son marry her age mate & I come in peace."

Esthergrace110 wrote:

"I hope your family accepted him too."

Prosper commented:

"Congrats queen just like my mother she will definitely treat my queen special."

Omalicha:

"Your energy is simply amazing..thank god for her love and kindness."

Katty Girl:

"Love you guys and your videos you know you have true love with your husband any man that introduces you to his family is a keeper!"

Ama Cherry623:

"Ok na ..una congratulations."

Boss Queen:

"It's one of the most important bonds to make when u marry a African man.., I fY soon tO be mother in law and lov grateful to her for her son."

Joelodiahi:

"Don't be supprised that is what we are we love humanity irespective of were they come from not even colours can separate us from who we are."

Nigerian man who marries Canadian lady celebrates 2 years marriage anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a happy couple from Nigeria and Canada has melted many hearts on TikTok's popular social media platform.

The video, posted to celebrate their second anniversary of marriage, reveals how strong and beautiful their relationship is, as they share some lovely moments together and show their love in different ways.

In one of the clips, the couple moves to the rhythm of a romantic song and kiss passionately, displaying their deep and genuine affection for each other.

Source: Legit.ng