A teacher’s amazing dance moves with his pupils at the school assembly has warmed hearts

The video showed the young man grooving to a viral song that has sparked a new dance challenge on TikTok

The pupils joined him in the fun, showing off their skills and adding more flair to the performance

A captivating video of a teacher and his pupils dancing together at the school assembly has become a sensation on TikTok.

The video captured the young man and his students rocking to a catchy song that has inspired a new dance craze on TikTok.

The pupils, who had learned the song and the moves by heart, joined their teacher in the lively dance, displaying their talent and enthusiasm.

Many people react to the video

The clip has attracted thousands of views and comments from TikTok users, who are impressed by the teacher’s skill and spirit.

Many social media users who watched the video were truly moved by the dance and indicated that it should be an official dance for the song.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

