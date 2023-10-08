Pastor Emmanuel Iren and his wife Laju have welcomed a bouncing baby boy as the cleric shared adorable pictures and a video online

A cute video from the baby gender reveal party saw Pastor Iren kicking a ball into the net as a smoke in colour blue filled the air

Popular celebrities like Banky W, BBNaija's Erica, among others, have taken to social media to congratulate the couple

Popular preacher Pastor Emmanuel Iren of Celebration Church International (CCI), and his wife, Laju, on Saturday, September 7, announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy.

The couple took to their social media accounts to share the delightful news.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren, wife welcome third child. Credit: @pst_iren

Source: Instagram

Pastor Iren, who shared beautiful maternity photos, also put up a video from their gender reveal celebration.

A clip showed the cleric kicking a ball into the net as smoke in colour blue filled the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pastor Iren, in a caption, wrote:

"Our boy is here."

See the maternity picture he shared below:

Watch a clip from the gender reveal celebration below:

Celebrities, followers congratulate Pastor Iren and wife

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from popular celebrities, the cleric followers, and church members, among others. See their messages below:

ericanlewedim:

"Congratulations."

adaehimoses:

"Congratulations God is good."

bankywellington:

"My people!!! Congratulations."

deborahoguike:

"Thank you Jesusss! Congratulations Pastey & PL! And all of ussss."

cheche_official_:

"Awwwww. Let’s just pretend like we never knew. This warmed my heart Congratulations Pastey and Mama. God’s blessings are indeed, endless."

pastorsamneye:

"Glory to God... Congratulations Dr PIE and Pst Laju."

the_igbo_northerner:

"Congratulations My ministry gifts."

dpraiseworth:

"Congratulations Sir and Ma Thank you Jesus."

the_olufolake:

"Pastey, Mastey, and Baby Stey Congratulations!!!!!"

nosaalways:

"Ohh my Lord! This is beautiful ohhhhh. Congrats to you both."

Stan Eze and wife hold baby gender reveal party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi stunned many after they shared videos from their baby's gender reveal party.

A clip from the event showed Stan bursting a balloon placed on his wife's head, as the blue ribbon filled the air; which meant the couple were expecting a baby boy.

The Nollywood couple are anticipating the arrival of their first child.

Source: Legit.ng