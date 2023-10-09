A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after tying the knot with his Oyinbo wife in a grand wedding ceremony

The couple's adorable wedding pictures have gone viral garnering lots of attention on social media

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their opinions on the young man’s marriage

A Muslim gentleman, known as @ZS_Dansabo on the microblogging platform X, has shared the exciting news of his marriage.

In a heartfelt post, he shared photos with his lovely bride and solicited prayers from netizens.

Man flaunts his older oyinbo lover Photo credit: @Zs_dansabo/X

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"I got married yesterday, please say a prayer for us."

Accompanying his announcement were four pictures capturing the couple's joy and excitement on their special day.

Nigerians react to the cross-cultural union of Nigerian man and Oyinbo woman

News of the Nigerian man's marriage to his Oyinbo wife quickly spread, drawing attention from fellow Nigerians.

People flooded his social media page with their thoughts and well wishes for the newlyweds.

Reactions as man weds his oyinbo lover

The interracial nature of the union sparked discussions and conversations among netizens, reflecting the diversity and openness of Nigerian society.

@Nrs_Idreeserh wrote:

“Kai. You’ll now swear with your whole body, mind and soul that you truly love her. Omo. Anyways, may Allah bless the union. And more success to you. Your Green card is assured now. Escaping Nigeria.”

@AbRaheemmuhd wrote:

“Wow. Foreign Direct investment (FDI)”

@AsiyaRodrigo said:

“Congratulations. May Allah cement love and tenderness between you both, and protect her from all harm.”

@Talented143 said:

“You no dey even hide your own, well Hollywood Is the destination.”

@onlyfadek said:

“She no even smile.”

@fadererah_ wrote:

“Cheers to a new dispensation.”

@Zarmaomar said:

“Congratulations bro, your foreign passport secured.”

@PromiseUkay said:

“Bro, how did you do it? Please share update abeg.”

@Sobsoil said:

“Congratulations bro. God bless your home and hustle.”

See the post below:

Man marries beautiful oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video. The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Describing his beautiful bride, the man (@cute_bodex) said: "In her I found love that knows no boundaries, where German precision meets warmth and vibrancy of Yoruba culture."

Source: Legit.ng