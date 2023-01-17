After waiting for as long as 46 years, a longsuffering Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies

In a story of hope shared on Twitter, the man and his wife were seen in a viral photo clutcing their bundles of joy

Emotional reactions have trailed the photo of the couple and their babies as Nigerians rejoice with them

A longsuffering Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies after 46 years of childlessness.

A photo of the man, his wife and the twins was posted on Twitter by Harrison Onuoha.

The couple happily cuddles their babies welcomed after 46 years of barreness. Photo credit: Twitter/chukwunaeduya.

Source: Twitter

The photo of the couple and their new-born children has sparked positive reactions on Twitter as people marvel at what they describe as a miracle.

Photo of Nigerian couple who welcomed twins after 46 years

The story of the couple and the many years they have waited to have children of their own has been cited as an evidence that God can do all things.

Harrison wrote while posting the photo:

"After 46 years of childlessness and waiting, God has blessed us with twins. What God cannot do does not exist."

Twitter users are celebrating with the couple and praising them for their patience.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@onisolah said:

"To God be the Glory! To God be the Glory!! To God be the Glory!!!"

@OnahJoh46036640 commented:

"Wow this is great."

@seyi365 said:

"I witness one at Gbaja Surulere, the mama must be in her early 60’s. God is great ooo."

@triplemaurice said:

"Praise God! What a mighty God we serve. Congratulations."

@OdineDr said:

"Wow, congrats! Thank God for the knowledge and acceptance of science. God has allowed man to share in procreation through science ( IVF)."

@ticobenson commented:

"He maketh the impossible possible. Thank You Jesus."

@OverelleAdams said:

"God cannot lie. His words must surely come to pass."

Young mother welcomes twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman welcomed twin babies and she said she spent the better parts of 2022 being pregnant.

In a video she posted to celebrate her successful delivery, the woman said she will be going out more in 2023.

Her followers related so much with her post as they showered her with congratulatory comments.

Source: Legit.ng