A man with small stature has gained attention online after sharing a video of two ladies dancing for him

In the intriguing video shared via TikTok, the man sang for the ladies while they danced around him

Netizens have reacted to the video with mixed opinions regarding the relationship shared between the trio

A short TikTok user with the handle @adejoe_ has captured the attention of viewers with his recent clip.

The clip posted on his official TikTok account showed two beautiful girls dancing for him on the road.

Pretty ladies dance for short man Photo credit: @adejoe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Joe was seen singing boldly while the girls showcased their dance moves around him.

Video of 2 ladies dancing for short man goes viral

The video quickly gained traction and went viral sparking discussions and reactions among netizens.

The comments section of Joe's TikTok video became a platform for netizens to express their opinions.

Reactions trail video of short man and 2 tall ladies

Some viewers found the video adorable, appreciating the performance and the man’s cuteness. Others believed otherwise.

@Osva A.Walton said:

“I love you Joe.”

@Aminata Conteh said:

“Nice.”

@Akumz said:

“Bro U just so cute.”

@Ask_Of_Successful Chiboy_ said:

“Make I first get better money.”

@VERIFIED TV 9JA said:

“Omo He Is cUte.”

@Cee4 commented:

“The light girl na my spec.”

@elaxiking said:

“Ade please tag the girls na.”

@adenike__ added:

"Money can do anything. Just get cash and people must follow you."

Watch the video below:

Albino lady rejects short man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind date ended on the wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized man in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, did not fit into any of the categories. She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and could not carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's occupation as a mechanic, saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was unhappy with how she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly. The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

Source: Legit.ng