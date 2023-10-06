A Nigerian woman has caused a serious buzz online after sharing transformation photos of her house help

The impressive photos showed the transformation of the girl in just seven months of living with her

Netizens who watched the video reacted in the comments section and praised the kind boss for treating her helper well

A Nigerian woman identified as @zanlauraskitchen0 on TikTok has been hailed massively by netizens on the platform.

This happened after the lady flaunted the impressive transformation of a young girl living in her house.

Lady shows off transformation of house help after 7 months Photo credit: @zanlauraskitchen0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female boss stuns netizens with transformation photos of house help

She first posted a throwback picture of her house help's first week in her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The subsequent photos, taken seven months later, revealed a remarkable physical transformation of the young girl.

This transformation highlighted the journey of growth and change that her house help experienced.

Netizens shower praises on kind female boss

The heartwarming story has garnered praise from netizens who commended Zanlauraskitchen for treating her house help well.

The comments section was filled with supportive messages, recognizing the importance of kindness and respect in such relationships.

@bigfish001 said:

“This is what we call humanity. Your children will won't lack IN SHA ALLAH.”

@Mercy reacted:

“God bless you my dear. People like us are very few.”

@Brenniey Brenda reacted:

“Thank God for social media, bosses are really learning to care for their help. may God continue to provide you all.”

@The chef 1 BE said:

“God bless you ma.”

@Christina Amihere reacted:

“God bless you.”

@Alimacon said:

“Just keep it up and May God keep practising u and ur family.”

@elizabethlawrence20 reacted:

“God bless you ma, ma.”

@amisweet2244 said:

“Keep up the good work.”

@Rehana said:

“Thanks for giving her light. may God reward you.”

Watch the video below:

1 year transformation of house help stuns many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very kind Nigerian madam, @mrzsenator, has shared a video to show how her maid's life has changed since she came to live with her family.

Photos showing how the girl looked when she arrived at her home were shown. Seconds into the clip, other snaps captured how the maid gradually changed. The woman revealed that she took the house girl as her daughter. The maid's last transformation photo amazed many.

Social media users took to the comment section to praise her kindness for treating someone else's child like hers. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 38,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng