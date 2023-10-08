Global site navigation

People

“Face Your Work”: Wife Forms Slay Queen in Public, Husband Quickly Gives Her Their Baby, She Laughs

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful mother was having fun and dancing when her husband suddenly showed up with their kid
  • The man placed the baby in her hand, and the lady could not stop laughing about how the man disrupted her dance
  • Many people said that the man was jealous and wanted people to know that his wife was off the dating market

A Nigerian lady made people laugh when she showed how her husband disrupted her fine girl moment in public.

The woman (@official_o.gollections) was seconds into tweaking for the camera when her husband brought her baby and put it in her hands.

Lady and husband/Mother and child.
The husband quickly gave her back her child. Photo source: @official_o.gollections
Source: TikTok

The wife laughed and had to stop dancing immediately. She wondered why she could not become a slay queen in peace.

She funnily said that her husband is wicked. People said that the man wanted the public to know that she was not single.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zeegold said:

"Somebody cannot slay in peace again."

Chidimmafreya said:

"Don’t mind him na jealousy."

Best gurl said:

"Your husband be like carry your bby so they can know you off d market."

Hot mummy said:

"Them no they waist time oya back to mummy."

Mhizpop said:

"Na my hubby be this."

@kosara2 said:

"Chai uncle only this once na, you sef you too set I don't blame him oo."

Tbaby said:

"He wan remind you."

Mideypearl said:

"Dis how my hubby always behave."

Cindy said:

"Mr man no wan hear say person toast him wife biko."

burnajosh4 Joshua said:

"Baba was like omo carry baby make there nor tost you oo I nor fit shout."

Eselicious said:

"Oga say face your work jor."

Ayomi said:
"Your husband will be like ,Face your work joor"

Brenniey Brenda said:

"Me I will pretend not to see both of them."

Nursing mother & sleeping husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman shared a video showing her husband sleeping deeply after he had promised he would help her with their baby.

The lady (@iam_adamma) cradled the kid at 10 p.m. with her husband shirtless, enjoying his sleep in the bedroom.

