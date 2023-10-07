A man slept off at the time he had promised his wife he would watch over their baby while she rests

The woman cradled the baby to sleep as she shared a funny video of the man enjoying his sleep on their bed

Many Nigerian women who had had a similar experience with their spouses thronged her comment section

A woman has shared a video showing her husband sleeping deeply after he had promised he would help her with their baby.

The lady (@iam_adamma) cradled the kid at 10 p.m. with her husband shirtless, enjoying his sleep in the bedroom.

The wife cradled her baby while her husband slept. Photo source: @iam_adamma

Source: TikTok

Nursing mother put child to sleep

She said:

"Motherhood is the real ghetto."

Many Nigerians who thronged her video's comment section shared similar experiences, as some said their husbands slept off the same way.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mrs. Such said:

"Na my husband be this he will still wake up in the morning and he arguing he was awake throughout the night."

chidiebereapeh said:

"In his mind..no be me and una."

ChefDeeyah said:

"Na so my husband dey do."

Ovbiosa Vanessa Rade said:

"My baby right now he wants to be held to sleep."

Sandra baby said:

"'My husband do pass this in go snore on top of it and he will claim he even wake up and change diaper."

ChimdinmaMadu said:

"Only to wake in the morning and still complain that baby denied him of sleep last night."

toriaspicy0 said:

"In the morning after the whole stress, na to come day play with the baby."

ifeomachinenye747 said:

"Na so my husband dey do so funny."

Hazel said:

"Omor me de wake my husband oo you can't be enjoying your sleep and I'm watching."

alheribature123 said:

"Story of my life oooo."

Olivia Michael said:

"Mine will manage and raise his head when the baby is crying and say! Check her diaper! Check if her clothe is too tight, why is she crying."

Father talked to baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny Nigerian father made a TikTok video with his baby as he warned the toddler against crying and disturbing everybody.

Supported by two pillows on the chair, the baby looked at her dad with rapt attention as if she understood what he was saying.

Source: Legit.ng