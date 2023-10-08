A Nigerian lady got many men's attention when she went on the street with words saying she needed a sugar daddy

A few old Nigerian men stopped by to get the lady's contact, thinking they had finally hit an easy jackpot

Many social media who thronged the lady's comment section laughed when they saw her interacting with a white man

A beautiful Nigerian lady who always goes on the street with cardboard with funny requests for social experiments made a video.

Remember that weeks ago, she asked for money for an iPhone 15. She (@meyiwa_vera) later used the sum to support a bricklayer.

Some men collected the lady's phone number. Photo source: @meyiwa_vera

Source: TikTok

Lady got men's attention

In her latest video, she went out with the words "Looking for sugar daddy" boldly written on a paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Men could not stop looking at her. A stranger approached the lady and collected her contact. Another old man asked the lady to catwalk for him so he could check her out.

She also met an oyinbo man. She blew a kiss. The foreigner could not stop laughing.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TINGALE said:

"The man wearing ankara would give you his house rent."

simply_niola sad:

"Na my grandpa be that man wey wear Ankara..always claiming he’s a strong machine."

Booqie said:

"The baba in Ankara serious o."

Zeezahhh said:

"Me and you know that it is only that white man you gave your correct number."

Sophiebelle said:

"Hold that Oyibo man tight oooo."

Gracey said:

"My papa is capable of doing this. I Dey check maybe na him."

Baby said:

"U don upgrade oo me wey still dey find bf."

Baby girl said:

"No be my daddy wear eye glass soo Abi na my eye dey pain me."

OnlyDiamond said:

"See people husband o."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a brave man getting a lady's mobile number in traffic has stirred massive reactions online.

The man was in a Mercedes Benz as he stretched out his phone to a lady inside a bus near his vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng