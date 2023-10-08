A video of a lady working with just one hand as she plaited a person's hair has got her a lot of prayers

The lady smiled and worked at a great speed as she used her body and the amputated hand as support

Many women in her comment section wished her well as some asked God to bless and prosper her skill

A video of a pretty lady with an amputated hand joyfully working as a hairdresser has gathered thousands of reactions online.

The lady (@gracebaby922) used her amputated hand to support her other hand as she quickly waved through her customer's hair.

The lady worked on a person's head with accuracy. Photo source: @gracebaby922

Hairdresser made Ghana weaving

Her perfection astounded people. As the hairstylist worked in the clip, she smiled along to show she was proud of her skill.

The person she was making hair for was satisfied with the result when the lady was done. Social media users said she needed to be supported.

Watch her video below:

Queen pHiNa said:

"Then I see normal people in town begging for money. God bless you dear."

@ivy 254 said:

"God bless the work of your hands sister."

Yaa Berry said:

"And she’s good at wat she does too. God expand your business dear."

Rhoda265 said:

"Wow, and me with two hands i cant even plait, God Bless you more and more and dear."

Akosua Paapabi said:

"And many have two hands and legs but want to beg everyday and we those who give think that is Godly."

only Becky said:

"Omor…The lord give u more strength."

user7002314179896stellaohene said:

"May God bless your hand work."

memory said:

"God bless the work of your hands."

Lerato said:

"God bless your gift and hustle."

