Kindhearted Imo influencer, Chizitere Ahubelem, has gifted his university classmate a Honda Pilot car gift

The philanthropist shared how he bought the car two months ago and kept it as a test for his classmate

The engineer hailed the beneficiary for not switching up on him and also believing him against all odds

Nigerian philanthropist, Chizitere Ahubelem, popularly known as Chizzy Whizzy, has surprised his university classmate with a car.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 30, the influencer announced the Honda Pilot car gift to the beneficiary, Iwuchukwu Kenneth Stephen with pictures to back it up.

Engr Chizitere Ahubelem surprised his university classmate with a Honda Pilot. Photo Credit: Chizitere Ahubelem

Chizitere was full of praises for the beneficiary

Chizitere, who confirmed to Legit.ng that Kenneth was his university classmate between the 2004/2005 and 2009/2010 academic sessions, said the beneficiary did not switch up on him when he requested for a car and learnt there was no money for it.

He added that Kenneth always checked on him and believed in him.

In Chizitere's words:

"...He always checked on me and believed in me even after he requested for the car severally and I told him I have no funds. He didn't know I had bought it since.

"I waited for him for like 2 months to switch up me, but he didn't switch. Some people change if you don't grant their request, but he didn't."

Kenneth expresses gratitude to Chizitere

The car beneficiary, Kenneth, took to the comment section of the post to appreciate Chizitere for making a difference in his life. He wrote:

"Everything that you have ever done for me has made a huge difference in my life. Thank you so much, my Chizitere Ahubelem...God bless you more."

Chizitere is known for doing a monthly car giveaway to deserving people every month, since 2022.

Nigerians commend Chizitere Ahubelem for his car gift

Ogueri Chukwuebuka said:

"Congratulations to the winner and May God bless the giver.

"Nwa Chizitere Ahubelem cut soap for me now."

Engr Obinna Agulanna said:

"Wow.. Congratulations to him.

"Engr. you are a wonderful brother, your blessings are endless."

Ojiri Augustine Chimdia said:

"Congratulations to him and may heaven bless all you do for humanity."

Chidiebube Allen Chukwuemeka said:

"May heavens answer you whenever you call upon God for anything that will make you happy in this life.

"Peace Unto You and His Blessings Upon You Forever."

Ellen Oparaugo said:

"Congrats to him.

"God bless you for your good works Sir Chizzy."

Ezekiel Sunday said:

"Congratulations to him and may God continue to grant you ability to showcase love."

Toochi G Toochi Snr said:

"Great man in my generation kia may heaven open continually over you non stop."

