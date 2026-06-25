The government of the United Kingdom has mentioned on its careers website the annual salary of a graphic designer in the country

The amount a programmer earns in the country as a beginner and as an expert was also displayed on the careers website

As the search for high-paying jobs increases around the world, the UK government also mentioned the annual pay of a web developer

Just as the UK government published the starting salaries of university lecturers, bank managers, and private practice accountants in the country, the salaries of people in other professions have also been disclosed.

As the search for jobs in different parts of the world grows, the UK has maintained transparency by displaying the starting salaries of graphic designers, web developers, and programmers.

UK discloses annual pay of graphic designers, web developers and programmers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Mariia Vitkovska/Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy/Richard Newstead

Source: Twitter

UK publishes salaries of web developers, programmers

In this article, Legit.ng breaks down the starting annual salaries of individuals in these fields as well as the amount an experienced graphic designer, web developer, or programmer could earn annually.

The annual salaries of these professionals vary, as explained on the website, which can be accessed through the link attached to each position.

UK publishes salaries of graphic designers

In the UK, a graphic designer is expected to work between 37 and 40 hours a week and is responsible for creating designs, which may also be in printed form.

The designs could be for magazines, branding, websites, social media, or packaging.

For this position, the starting salary is £25,000 (N45,272,875). However, an experienced graphic designer could earn up to £40,000 (N72,436,600).

UK publishes annual salaries of graphic designers, web developers and programmers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Twitter

Salary of web developer in the UK

Like graphic design, the job of a web developer is also very important and in high demand in several parts of the world.

A web developer in the UK could work between 37 and 39 hours a week. A web developer could be a front-end developer, back-end developer, or full-stack developer who uses code to maintain website applications or create them.

A starting web developer in the UK earns £27,000 (N48,885,255) annually. However, an experienced web developer earns more and could make up to £60,000 (N108,762,000) per year.

Programmer salary in the UK

A programmer is also known as a software developer and is responsible for creating programs that help people complete tasks, run services, and carry out specific functions on devices.

An individual in this role works between 37 and 40 hours a week. The starting salary for this job is £30,000 (N54,338,550). However, an experienced software developer or programmer could earn up to £75,000 (N135,846,375) annually.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom military published the annual salaries of commissioned officers, including officer cadets, second lieutenants, captains, and majors. The report detailed how much officers in these ranks earn every year and converted the amounts from pounds to Nigerian naira.

UK Army publishes salary of doctors, dentists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the British Army published the yearly salaries of soldiers across different ranks in the UK military.

The report detailed how much recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn annually, with the figures also converted from pounds to Nigerian naira.

Source: Legit.ng