A family in Adamawa has lost four children after they were abducted while carrying out a routine farm activity

Relatives have revealed details of the ransom demand and desperate attempts to secure the children’s release

The discovery of the children’s remains has drawn calls for investigation and answers from authorities

Families in the Hullere area of Jambutu community, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa state, have been thrown into mourning after four children who were kidnapped from a farm were found dead days later.

The children, Adamu Samaila, 13; Bilal Abdurahaman, 8; Ya’u Sani Baba, 10; and Sultan Samaila, 11, were abducted on June 12, while they had gone to fetch firewood for their mothers, a routine activity they often carried out.

Four children killed after abduction, as relatives share the events that led to the tragic loss. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The victims were members of the same extended family, with their parents reportedly related as cousins.

Father recalls children’s final journey to farm

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the father of one of the children, Samaila Musa, said the children left for the farm but failed to return home as expected.

“My children went out to the farm to fetch firewood for their mother as they usually do. When it was towards evening, the time they normally come back home, we did not see them, so we went out to search for them until midnight, but we could not find them,” he said.

Musa said the family later received information that the children had been taken by suspected kidnappers who approached them at the farm and asked them to help load grains into their vehicle.

According to him, the children initially declined because it was getting late, but the kidnappers allegedly assured them they would arrange transport to take them home.

“They convinced them that they would look for an okada that would take them home. Upon hearing that, the children agreed, and that was how they took them away,” he said.

Father recounts ransom demand

The family later received a ransom demand of N10 million from the kidnappers.

Musa said the amount was beyond what the family could afford, adding that they tried to negotiate but later received the news that the children had been killed.

“When we received a call, they demanded N10 million ransom. Looking at our source of livelihood, we could not afford such an amount. A few days later, we heard that the children had been killed in a bush,” he said.

He added that the incident had left the family devastated. According to him, he was recently discharged from the hospital after suffering shock from the news of the children’s death.

Brother recounts desperate efforts to save four children

The elder brother of the family, Shehu Musa, who handled communication with the kidnappers and reported the matter to security authorities, said the family initially hoped the children would be rescued.

Shehu, who spoke to Legit.ng, said he received a phone number from a person who claimed it could help the family reach the kidnappers. He said when he contacted the number, the caller confirmed that the children were in their custody and demanded N10 million.

Father of a child killed in Adamawa recalls the abduction and search for the missing children. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“I pleaded with him that the amount was too much for us, but we would try to raise N500,000 and begged them not to harm the children,” he said.

According to Shehu, the kidnappers later directed him to different locations where they claimed the children would be released, but they failed to show up.

He said the matter had already been reported to the police before he began communicating with the kidnappers.

“After I started communicating with them, I had already informed the police about what was happening. When they demanded the ransom, I also informed the security personnel,” he said.

Four children found dead as family alleges insider role

Shehu said after days of waiting and searching, a community member discovered the children’s bodies in a bush near a farmland after noticing a strange smell.

“We rushed there and discovered it was the bodies of our children, all four of them. They had already decomposed,” he said.

Sharing tragic pictures with Legit.ng, he added that the family could not move the bodies because of their condition and had to bury them at the location in line with their religious practice.

Shehu alleged that someone within the community may have assisted the kidnappers. He claimed that the individual who provided the contact number used to communicate with the abductors was later arrested by the police.

According to him, the person was suspected of monitoring the children’s movement before their abduction.

The family, however, called on the government and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident, arrest those responsible, and ensure justice for the children.

Kidnapped family freed after Igboho’s ultimatum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum to kidnappers after a family, including a pregnant woman and children, was abducted in Igboho, Oyo state.

The victims were reportedly released shortly after the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng