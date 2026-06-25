A second batch of 66 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived in Lagos under a Federal Government-backed repatriation programme

Officials say all registered Nigerians seeking evacuation will be returned, with efforts continuing to address logistical challenges encountered during earlier operations

Returnees received financial assistance and other support from government agencies, corporate organisations and private donors upon arrival

A second group of Nigerians stranded in South Africa has arrived in Lagos under an evacuation programme coordinated by the federal government.

The 66 returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday night, joining an earlier group of 258 Nigerians who were brought back to the country this month.

A group of South Africans confront an immigrant regarding his legal status in the country. Photo: X/@afrisagacity

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The evacuation followed presidential approval aimed at assisting citizens seeking to return home from South Africa.

Officials said the latest operation was facilitated by Value Jet Chairman, Otunba Kunle Soname, while representatives of the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa accompanied the returnees on the flight.

How many Nigerians have returned?

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said the evacuation forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare and safety of citizens outside the country. According to the commission, the government remains committed to bringing back all registered Nigerians affected by the situation.

Speaking on behalf of NIDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Dipo Onabowale commended President Bola Tinubu for authorising the exercise. He added that challenges encountered during the first evacuation operation were already being addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Onabowale said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, had assured that all Nigerians who registered for evacuation would be accommodated in subsequent arrangements.

Another 66 Nigerians stranded in South Africa have returned home. Photo: NiDCOM

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What support did returnees receive?

Several organisations and individuals provided assistance to help the returnees settle back into the country.

Imo State indigenes among the returnees received ₦1 million each through the support of Governor Hope Uzodinma. Telecommunications company MTN Nigeria distributed SIM packs containing data valued at ₦50,000 and also credited ₦100,000 into the bank accounts of each returnee.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre donated ₦100,000 to each of the evacuees.

Which agencies handled the process?

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency, the National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Immigration Service were present to receive and document the returnees.

The evacuees expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the Nigerian diplomatic mission in South Africa, NIDCOM and other stakeholders involved in the operation. They also thanked donors and government agencies for the financial assistance and reception provided upon arrival.

Many of the returnees described the support package as timely and welcomed the government's efforts to facilitate their safe return to Nigeria.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa had cautioned its nationals following unrest in the Eastern Cape province.

The advisory followed protests over a disputed traditional ceremony, following reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Source: Legit.ng