A caring father got many people's attention with a video showing him tending to his daughter's natural hair

After bathing his baby, the man wore her clothes and settle down to making her hair into beautiful cornrows

Many social media users who reacted to the video wondered how he was able to make the hair with so much ease

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A short video shared by her father has got many praising his parenting skill in how he took her care of his baby daughter.

In a sweet video posted on TikTok, the man captured the moment he bathed the kid, dressed her up and tendered to the girl's hair.

Before plaiting her hair into cornrows, he took his time to wash it. After washing, he moisturise the hair as a way to soften it before combing.

The way he handled the strands of hair shows that he must have been plaiting the baby's hair for a long time. The father was so good with it.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

Official queen Emmy said:

"Ur princess is so beautiful."

franciscanutsudji1 said:

"Wow love you Dad."

favour said:

"The man that marry this girl later in the future will sweat oooo."

Pickydammy said:

"Kudos to ur daughter for her patience."

Faith~Kim said:

"See the way she was calm while making her hair, it can never be my baby sister."

user68031680450 said:

"You look so beautiful wow God be with you and your father too."

littlemisskay100600 said:

"If my future hubby can't make hair like this I dey go my mama house."

Woman dressed baby up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, @damilaremariam, of a very beautiful baby daughter shared a cute clip of her child all dressed up.

The kid had a nice spec and crocs on as she posed resting on a pillow on the bed. The woman called the kid her "daddy's main chick".

Many people who watched the video said that kid posed as children who are not paying bills at all in the home.

Source: Legit.ng