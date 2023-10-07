A Nigerian man who wanted a better future for himself left the country and relocated to America for more possibilities

The young man who later joined the US Army said he would pick it over the Nigerian military any day

The soldier danced with his fellow Nigerian man in the force as he said hunger chased him out of Nigeria

A Nigerian man in the US Army has made a video with his fellow Nigerian who relocated and joined the foreign force.

In a short funny video, the man (@wiz_swole) danced as he revealed the reason why he chose American Amry over his country's.

As both of them danced, he said his choice to relocated out of the country was bore out of hunger.

Some Nigerians in his comment section demonstrated their patriotism and said they would still choose their country's force.

Watch his video below:

drbarryhealth said:

"Who likes fighting with empty stomach."

Adunni Diamond said:

"Before dem carry una go sambisa."

user7873876754178 said:

"I will never leave Nigeria to join US army,never 9ja all the way."

Mr. Nobody said:

"Even me wey I be Nigerian Air force if see chance I go comot run join us army I swear."

muzza_kiviski said:

"Please you guys should pls share links to we the upcoming."

Destiny Jaywon Olaleke said:

"So proud of you guys jhooor."

Markollins ID said:

"If na Nigeria army, posting your picture is enough to go home."

fuleralare said:

"Nigeria always home forever."

Lady G Fabrics and Stitches said:

"Abeg enjoy your US army loves .. even my kids by HIS GRACE any force they want na outside 9ja."

Nene sad:

"A very good decision please i fit join una."

