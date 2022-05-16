A young Nigerian man surprised his colleagues during a US military training as he took soaked garri with kuli kuli

Responding to one of the soldiers asking him what he was eating, he told him the garri is one of the best meals in Nigeria

Many Nigerians who reacted agreed with his praise of the meal, as some joked that it has been saving lives

A Nigerian man serving in US Army has stirred massive reactions with his TikTok video as he sat to eat during training.

Sitting under his shed, the soldier with the handle @iam_scholar drank soaked garri with kuli kuli. A caption layered on his video said:

"When the Nigeria blood in you kicks in during US army trainning."

The soldier told his colleagues that the garri is well known in Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@iam_scholar

Source: UGC

I am tired of the food around

He told his colleague who asked him what he is eating that he is tired of the food they have around.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The soldier also showed the kuli kuli he was taking, saying it is better than groundnuts.

Watch his video below:

At the time of writing this report, his video has gathered over 50,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Omotybaba said:

"This garri should be included in the first aid box, it has been saving life since 1814."

aydotdot said:

"Saving nigeria since independence."

Elina La Berry Osaro said:

"when the sun is hot, and you have garri, ice water, groundnut, milk and sugar, then your afternoon is set for a very good nap."

TikNews joked:

"Garri is the biblical Manna that Fell in the wilderness out of Egypt. been saving man since forever!"

Ewenla25 said:

"Ride on home boy thanks and enjoy your Gari and training. Be safe home boy much love."

Faya said:

"That's the food that will give you the mind to fight any war bro..."

Nigerian man promoted in US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian, Taiwo Abdul-Gafar, went on LinkedIn to share the milestone he achieved in the American Army.

In a post on the platform, he said he began November with a new rank in the force. Taiwo, therefore, went ahead to appreciate everyone that has contributed to his success so far.

His special thanks went to a family member, Kehinde Akorede, who he said was there to lift him up at the moment he was really down.

Source: Legit.ng