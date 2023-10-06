A heartwarming video of a young African man who knelt down to thank and praise God after landing at Boston Airport has gone viral

The man was praying fervently before he got up and was greeted by his friends who were waiting for him

The man’s face showed excitement and joy, as if he had achieved his dream of relocating to a new country

A touching video of a young African man who knelt down on the tarmac to express his gratitude and worship to God after arriving at Boston Airport has captured the attention of many people.

The man was immersed in prayer, thanking God for his journey and his blessings, before he rose to his feet and was warmly embraced by his friends who were eagerly waiting for him.

Man thanks God for successful relocation. Photo credit: TikTok/@collins.aid

Source: TikTok

The man’s face radiated excitement and joy, as if he had fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving to a new country with better opportunities and prospects.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

King reacted:

"Escape from Sobesor."

LivingGood said:

"Amen amen, congratulations dear."

Excelcakes4 wrote:

"Gratitude is a must."

MrTomp00 commented:

"May God let u take things very easy."

User6383746383:

"This will be me very soon."

Larry States:

"Is not easy let him feel the Fresh air."

Efya:

"This is me soon."

Br kojo:

"My man can't believe him self ooh."

Fifi Hazard:

"I tap into your blessings."

Yrnprince94:

"Always pray for good friends to be able to be connected when the opportUnity knocks .. may we all meet some that will put Us on."

Kelvyn:

"I tap into your blessing."

Kwabena:

"Why Ghanaians only started traveling these past years?"

Nigerian family in US rejoices after buying a big and spacious house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video of a Nigerian family rejoicing over their new house in America has captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

The video, uploaded by one of the children, revealed the amazing interior of the large home they purchased after living in the US for many years.

The video showcased the family’s happiness and gratitude as they explored their new living space, which features a modern kitchen, a cozy fireplace, and a spacious backyard.

Source: Legit.ng