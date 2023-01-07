A young female American soldier has in a video shown that she earned over $100,000 (N45,005,000) in salaries and other payments as an officer

For the first quarter of the year, she racked in an income of $35,841.72 (N16,130,566.09) with her monthly income for May at $26,725.44 (N12,027,784.27)

Many people who reacted to her video wanted to know her level in the force for such high earnings as some expressed interest in joining the force

A black lady, @diaryofdom__, has gone online to tell people how much she made as a US soldier in the year 2022.

In a very short video, she put her income accordingly to reflect the month they each came in. For January, she made the sum of $8,836,59. In the following month, she had the same income.

Many people were wowed by how much the lady earns in salary. Photo source: TikTok/@diaryofdom

Earnings as US soldier

In March, April and May, she had $8,986.35 (N4,044,306.82), $9,182.19 (N4,132,444.61) and $26,725.44 (N12,027,784.27) (BRS continuation pay) respectively.

Others were: June ($9,182.19), July (&11,458.15 - PCS), August ($9,587.19), September ($9,587.19), October ($9,587.19), November ($9,587.19), and December ($9,587.17).

A look check on Payscale reveals that:

"U.S. Army pays its employees an average of $65,352 a year. Salaries at U.S. Army range from an average of $34,460 to $122,608 a year."

The lady told people to go confirm if she lied. In another clip, she explained a part of her earnings for the year.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 63,000 views.

KnoMotionNupe said:

"That is including BAH BAS also take into account Time in Service and possibly E-Pay. This is NOT everyones pay lets be honest."

soulofmischief said:

"What was the process to get your BRS Continuance pay?"

Ariana said:

"So what you’re telling me is I need to commission."

GsxrSquid_J said:

"You ever wonder why NCOs always mad and Officers always happy, here it is."

Carly said:

"Dual mil tho."

She replied:

"I couldn’t do dual military. It take some very STRONG people to do it & i just don’t have it in me. I applaud those who can."

US soldier danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army showed that it is possible to be in the force and still have a robust social life.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Cheyenne in her uniform and what looks like a pistol by her side danced to Town by Kblast and Mighty Bay.

Before she started dancing, the lady made sure her selfie camera was in a proper place filming her. During the performance, she even rolled her waist.

