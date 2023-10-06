The heartwarming voice note of a Nigerian mother to her young son has melted the hearts of many

The Nigerian mother expressed her disappointment after her son fell asleep without texting her

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the incident with many reiterating the undying love of mothers

A TikTok user identified as @om_minaj has shared an emotional voice note he received from his mother.

In her voice note, his mother expressed her concern, stating that she didn't feel right when she didn't hear his voice before sleeping.

Mum's emotional voice note to son trends Photo credit: @om_minaj/TikTok.

Mum in disarray as son sleeps off without texting her

She shared her current state of unhappiness, even after a visit to the market.

The mother revealed that she had reached out to her son's "baby mama" and even responded to a message from another lady.

Despite her disappointment, she understood that her son had fallen asleep and hoped he understood the impact it had on her.

In her words;

“No problem! You know if I don’t hear your voice before sleeping, I don’t feel alright. This market I just went to, I’m just but I’m not even happy. I’ve also called that one you call baby mama, even that lady that called me that day, I chatted her.

"To be honest, I’m not happy but since you said you slept off, no problem, please you know how it is for me."

Reactions as mum complains to son over lack of communication

Netizens flooded the comments section with emotional messages.

@christabelchioma6 reacted:

“This ur mom loves you so much, hold her tight.”

@Prehtch Bby said:

“Which lady ka mummy chat tirili.”

@Ezinne reacted:

“This could be my mum Ezii I don't like this do you want to kill me mother's love is priceless.”

@Nikki reacted:

“You go Dey talk to her 247 before Ahu ya ayasa.”

@Judexky25k_thug reacted:

“Oga respect yourself no try put mama for this high tension!”

@Hauttire reacted:

“Bikokwa o. Don't sleep without telling mummy goodnight.”

@ucheokoyep said:

“I can understand her because she feels so lonely. Please always check up on her. You are her husband now.”

@MM bby said:

“Awww juunwa try Dey call before sleeping off.”

Single mum gushes over her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a have gushed over a video showing a little Nigerian boy with extreme beauty. His mother, a single parent, had taken to social media platform TikTok to proudly show off her fine son.

In the clip, the kid sat alone as he played with his face with an infectious smile spread on it. Social media users had a hard time agreeing with his mother that her son is a boy and not actually a girl.

In another video seen on the same TikTok page, the kid looked dapper in nice outfits with his hair in two parts.

