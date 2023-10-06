A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a screenshot of the rude WhatsApp message a man sent to her

In his message, the man called her a "petty little thief" for not visiting after he sent her transport fare

Netizens found the incident amusing and they stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about it

A TikTok user @_halfgirlfriend has posted her conversation with a man who sent her transport fare.

However, she intentionally didn't show up and this provoked the young man who reacted immediately.

Man blasts lady who failed to show up after collecting transport fare Photo credit: @halfgirlfriend/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man in pain after lady he sent transport fare failed to show up

The man sent her a message on WhatsApp stating how disappointed he was by her action.

He said;

“I'm disappointed in you, you petty little thief.”

Reactions as lady fails to show up after collecting transport fare

Netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious messages after reading the chat.

@top LIVE said:

“Sisterhood is proud of you.”

@KLEM B said:

“Sisterhood is proud of pretty.”

@Nancy Andrew said:

“Eh pain am.”

@mima commented:

“Every single time.”

@lovelylo400 commented:

“Teach me the scope.”

@Ashleyyyy reacted:

“Girl I need to know if you returned it.”

@Best reacted:

“Make akpi no see this video.”

@Ibunkun said:

“Baba wan cry.”

Man finally catches lady who took his N3k transport fare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shed tears as a man locked her up in his apartment after she signalled her intent to take her leave. The man's friend shared a video of the lady begging to be let out in tears.

He made fun of her as he recorded her. Speaking in Pidgin, the man's friend, @mamus006, mocked the lady for collecting transport fare and refusing to show up. Many people reacted to the clip which made @mamus006 explain what transpired. According to @mamus006, his friend sent the lady N3k, but she did not fulfil her part by coming to his place.

The day she finally came, he refused to let her go over the past incident. "As for people who nor understand my friend dro send her tp 3x she nor come so today she cor take bike come my friend cor pay she cor dey say I won go hux," @mamus006 wrote.

Source: Legit.ng