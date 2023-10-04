Mum laughs uncontrollably after seeing daughter's boyfriend for the first time

A Nigerian lady has posted voice notes revealing her mother and sister’s reactions after seeing her partner

The bold lady shares her partner's picture on her family's WhatsApp group chat but their reactions made her feel awkward

Many netizens who listened to the voice notes shared via TikTok advised the lady to end the relationship

A TikTok user, Angela Mbali, shared her partner's picture on her family's WhatsApp group chat to see their reactions.

Surprisingly, her mother and sister both reacted to the photo with voice notes of laughter and amusement.

Mum reacts after seeing daughter's boyfriend Photo credit: @bigfoots/TikTok.

The voice notes were filled with continuous laughter, leaving Angela feeling unsure about their true feelings towards her partner.

However, despite the laughter, they noted that genuinely respected her choice of a life partner.

According to them, as long as she was happy in the relationship, that's all that matters to them.

"As long as you're happy", the caption of the post read.

Reactions as family laughs at lady's choice of partner

Netizens noted that if their families reacted similarly, they would consider ending the relationship.

@THABO said:

“Very little was said yet a lot was said as well.”

@The Lady Champagne said:

“Ahhhhh. That's why I cannot marry a man that is not wonderfully made. My family go laugh me die.”

@_jepkemois said:

“I swear I would break up with him immediately.”

@Khanyi said:

“Yoh, I'd leave the group and move out of the planet.”

@kgalalelo said:

“Nka mo dump'a immediately.”

@georgieee said:

“I'll cry in alphabetical order.”

@JuniorD said:

“They still didn't have words even at the end.”

@Isabel said:

“They just know his name, there's no need for image sharing.”

