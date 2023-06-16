In a heartfelt video that recently went viral, a frustrated mother expressed her frustration over the overwhelming amount of homework assigned to her little son

The video captured a candid moment, highlighting the challenges faced by parents when it comes to their child's education

Netizens echoed the mother's frustration, claiming that their children are assigned projects and tasks that surpass their age

The video shared on Tik Tok by @bellepeauworld began with a mother who was heard asking her son, perched on a chair, how old he was.

The boy, with innocence in his eyes, proudly declared he was five.

Mother drags teacher over too many assignments to son. Photo Source: TikTok/@bellepeauworld

The mother then explained that her son is currently enrolled in nursery three, also known as the transitional class.

The mother's main grievance stemmed from the fact that the school had just concluded a two-day mid-term break, which she believed should have provided a well-deserved respite for her young son.

However, to her dismay, the break seemed to have been overshadowed by excessive homework assignments.

The assignments were numerous and included a complex project

With a touch of humour, the mother repeatedly asked her son how old he was, emphasising the significant contrast between his tender age and the heavy workload imposed upon him.

Expressing her concern, the mother questioned the purpose of paying school fees if parents were left burdened with the stress of completing their child's assignments.

Numerous individuals shared their own experiences, revealing that their children also face a significant amount of homework.

Social media reactions to the angry mum video:

@syntex said:

" Yours is one boy; I have twins in primary two and another twins in nursery two and am facing the same issue".

@Odoko Woyengidadiye said:

"My three years was given the assignment to write a-z, and ahe said aunty said I don't hold my hand I have package her book back to the school".

@Charity Michael said:

"The kids also need time to rest their brains. Besides, some teachers are pushing their jobs to parents".

@Stellamaris Duru said:

" Is to keep the child busy throughout the holiday".

Watch video:

