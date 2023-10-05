A heartwarming TikTok video shows two young couples practising the Terminator dance by King Promise, ahead of their traditional introduction ceremony

The woman realised that her partner was not keen on learning the dance moves, but rather wanted to enjoy himself and have a laugh

When the big day came, the couple tried to perform the Terminator dance, but the man just did his own thing, which made it hilarious

A touching video on TikTok has captured the attention of many viewers, as it shows two young couples who were having fun practising the Terminator dance by King Promise, a popular Ghanaian singer.

The dance was part of their preparation for their traditional introduction ceremony, a cultural event where the families of the bride and groom meet and exchange gifts.

The woman noticed that her partner was not very interested in mastering the dance steps, but rather wanted to express himself freely and make the most of the moment.

Cute couple dances and plays

He was smiling and laughing as he moved his body in his own unique way.

When the day of the ceremony arrived, the couple attempted to impress their viewers with the Terminator dance, but the man continued to do his own thing, which made it very amusing.

The video shows the contrast between the woman’s graceful movements and the man’s playful antics, as they celebrate their love and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chelsea6 reacted:

"Why am i smiling like a fool86... go love ooo."

Chioma Okpara said:

"Hi single leaves."

Divine cakes:

"See me smiling like mumu."

Jennifer Okolo wrote:

"He try abege y'all so cute."

Zainab6373:

"I love this. But the groom can still dance sha."

Theoluwalonimi:

"May your joy last forever."

Tohria Empire:

"You both look amazing."

Yettee hair:

"They're so cute together."

FolakemieO:

"I was just smiling."

Feranmimi2:

"Me and my mane."

