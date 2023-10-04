A TikTok video of a young woman dancing joyfully for prisoners has gone viral on the internet

The woman seemed to enjoy herself as she swayed her hips for the inmates

Many viewers commented on the beautiful building and wondered if prisoners in Africa had access to such facilities

An entertaining video that shows a young woman having a blast as she dances energetically for a group of prisoners has captured the attention of many online users.

The woman, who looks cheerful and carefree, moves her hips in sync with the music as she performs for the amused inmates.

Happy young lady dances for inmates. Photo credit:TikTok/@ _reupardy

Many people who watched the video were impressed by the stunning architecture of the building where the prisoners were held and questioned if such luxurious facilities were available for prisoners in African countries

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tuco reacted:

"As a former inmate, its little things like this that gets us through our day!"

Lindaelejalde1 said:

"Not too much now sis my man in there."

Aquaa finaa wrote:

"It's dem hypin it up wit da adlibs."

Fiaa commented:

"Next time better wear that sun dress for them."

Justmerab commented:

"Act of service is appreciated."

NKThich also commented:

"They're going to sleep good tonight ."

Kenn:

"You did a good deed today.'

Mp6363:

"Bot them hyping you up."

Sindiswa:

"Girl you brightened their day. They appreciated this lol."

Brii:

"Not all heroes wear capes."

Courtney:

"Your s:ervice is greatly appreciated."

Tdubz

"This is incredible."

Shaun ee:

"U kno what. When I'm feeling down imma make a trip past the prison.'

Baby E:

"Honestly need more people like you."

19-year-old girl bags full scholarship to university after release from prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that It is a sad reality that many young people are held in prisons over varying offences.

A young Nigerian lady still in her teenage years suffered the fate of being remanded in prison.

Fortunately, she finished her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams before going into custody.

