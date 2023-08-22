A heartwarming video of a Nigerian family celebrating their new house in America has warmed hearts

The clip, posted by one of the children, showcased the stunning interior of the spacious property that they bought after years of living in the US

The video was a testament to the success and resilience of the Nigerian diaspora in America

A touching video of a Nigerian family rejoicing over their new house in America has captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

The video, uploaded by one of the children, revealed the amazing interior of the large home they purchased after living in the US for many years.

Family shows their delight after buying house. Photo credit: TikTok/@ceotopbeauty

Source: TikTok

The video showcased the family’s happiness and gratitude as they explored their new living space, which features a modern kitchen, a cozy fireplace, and a spacious backyard.

Nigerian family fulfills dream of buying house

The video was an inspiring story of how the Nigerian family overcame the challenges of living in a foreign country and achieved their dream of owning a house in America.

Some people who saw the video on TikTok took the time to congratulate the family and pray to be in their shoes someday.

As of publishing the report, the video has gather over a thousand likes on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the Nigerian family below:

Ayomide kampala:

"Congratulations ma..E Ire temi Naa a de loruko."

Sifoncoker:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

Temilola:

"Congratulations #i tap from the blessings."

@Oyinade Unique Voice:

"Congratulations am happy for you."

Olawunmiibikunleim:

"Congratulations tap from your blessings."

Debbyt:

"Whaooo.... This is a big More congratulations ahead. Once again Congratulation to you and your family in JesuS name."

