A kind man disguised like he was poor and needed money to see who would be willing to help him

A beautiful lady he approached saw him as a bother and walked away without giving the money he begged for

The man surprised many people around, including the lady, when he blessed his helper with much cash

A man who always goes around blessing people made a video capturing the moment he approached a curvy lady in a supermarket.

When the man (@aliboy_boss) told her he needed a favour of money from her, the lady disregarded him and just walked away.

The curvy lady walked away from the man. Photo source: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

Without letting that dampen him, he walked towards a group of people to ask for the same thing, and another lady and man walked off.

A kind stranger told him he would have loved to help, but he was not with cash. Seeing his honesty, he blessed the man with much cash.

When the lady who had earlier snubbed saw he had so much to give, she came closer and wanted to strike up a conversation in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

they_fw_Naid said:

"The last time someone asked me a R2 I gave all my taxifare to him and I thought it was Ali boy I had to walk home in the rain."

khathuchelow said:

"Ali boy please ask me for 2rands I have."

user926610378495 said:

"Ali boy I appreciate what you are doing and I respect you but this time around you were not fair to the lady. At least should have answered her."

Malson Jembe said:

"I always walk with R2 in case i wil meet ali boy, its almost 3 months my R2 stil in my pocket."

@blondie kobo said:

"Pain in her heart be kind always ..she hve no kindness. Godbless you Aliboy."

Man gave lady N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who makes prank videos has released two clips showing him disguising himself as an ice cream seller.

He (@teaserprank_) visited the University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus, seeking ladies' attention. None of them would give him an audience. Only a lady did and rewarded her with N100k.

Source: Legit.ng