A Nigerian couple has delighted their guests with their energetic dance performance to an Indian song during their traditional wedding

The couple's performance added an extra layer of entertainment and laughter to their traditional wedding, making it an unforgettable celebration of love

Netizens speculated that the couple must be fans of Indian movies, particularly referencing popular Nigerian TV channels like Zeeworld

In a delightful and entertaining video that recently went viral, a Nigerian couple showcased their incredible dance moves to an Indian song during their traditional wedding.

The video shared on Tiktok by @mbm750 began with the groom, adorned in traditional attire, as he took to the dance floor with a lighthearted and comical dance routine.

Couple shows Indian moves at wedding. Photo Source: TikTok/@mbm750

He swayed and moved his body in sync with an Indian song in the background.

Not to be outdone, the bride, wearing a matching traditional outfit, entered the dance floor from the opposite end. She showcased her dance skills with grace and a mischievous smile, mirroring the groom's movements.

Laughter echoed throughout the venue as guests thoroughly enjoyed the lighthearted and humorous display

The couple, seen as they grooved to an Indian song, finally came face to face at the center of the dance floor; they shared a heartfelt hug, exuding happiness and laughter.

The MC caught onto the contagious spirit of the dance and commanded the DJ to pause the music. With all eyes on the couple, the MC encouraged the audience to applaud and cheer for the newlyweds, acknowledging their entertaining performance.

Many congratulated the couple on their wedding and praised their playful dance performance.

Some emphasised the importance of marrying your best and admired their strong bond.

Social media reactions as couple dances like Indians at wedding

@Arinola said:

"Is the groom seriousness for me. May God bless ur union".

@Shady Stitches21 said:

"Too much of watching Zeeworldd. Happy married life Insha Allah".

@feyishara176 said:

"Congratulations . The results of Zee world".

@Akindele AbdulwadudOluwanifemm said:

"This husband don watch Indian movies".

@TREXY10 said:

"Among all d people wey don weds this year na una dey happy past d rest e b like dem force dem".

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng