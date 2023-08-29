A video of a young woman dancing sweetly at a wedding has captured the hearts of netizens on social media

The lovely video showed the beautiful lady dancing with so much energy in the presence of guests

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many applauding the lady for her beauty and boldness

A TikTok user with the handle @weddingreels.africa has shared a captivating video showcasing a lady's graceful dance moves at a wedding.

The footage captured the elegant dancer effortlessly gliding across the dance floor while onlookers enthusiastically recorded the mesmerising performance.

Lady dances sweetly at wedding Photo credit: @weddingreelsafrica/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wedding guest slays in beautiful lace dress

The pretty lady rocked a fine lace dress while flaunting her curves and impressive dance moves at the wedding.

Netizens were in awe of the lady's talent and praised her for adding an extra touch of elegance to the wedding celebration.

Reactions trail video of lady dancing at wedding

The video quickly gained traction, garnering numerous views and shares on the popular social media platform.

Her enchanting dance performance at the wedding has become a sensation online.

@pris cella said:

“The guy with the phone at the back. Shebi my eye dey pain.”

@Xigi commented:

“Damnnnn the lady fine. The lady need caring and responsible husband like us.”

@DON SPIRO SPERO said:

“Dat guy has a oscar award video in his phone now.”

@Aprillie reacted:

“What's the guy videoing?”

@paakwesi89 said:

“Renee be stealing the whole show. The girl is just beautiful.”

@user8169819710026 said:

“Pls who is that girl dancing is she married.”

@Nottingham reacted:

“Someone will definitely take her number. She needs to be taken off the market. She's getting all the attention from the men.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man and oyinbo lady dance at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a captivating video of an Oyinbo woman and a Nigerian man dancing together in colorful traditional attire has warmed hearts.

The video showed the Oyinbo lady displaying her impressive skills in dancing in the Nigerian style. She matched the rhythm and moves of the Nigerian man, who guided her with his confident steps and gestures.

They danced joyfully and enthusiastically, expressing their admiration and love for each other’s culture and entertainment. The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who applauded their cultural fusion and harmony and praised their stunning outfits and performance.

Source: Legit.ng